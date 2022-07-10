First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,443,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,816,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,029 shares of company stock worth $64,402,695. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.