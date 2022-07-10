First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of HIG opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

