Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.03.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

