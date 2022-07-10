First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.32.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

