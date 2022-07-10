First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 746 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

