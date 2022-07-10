First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in AES by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,188,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,040,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AES by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 748,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 410,540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

