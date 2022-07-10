First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

