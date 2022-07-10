First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

