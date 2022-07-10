First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $423.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.77 and its 200 day moving average is $469.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

