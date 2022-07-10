First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,174,000 after buying an additional 1,311,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,862,000 after buying an additional 977,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,683,000 after buying an additional 726,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

