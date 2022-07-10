Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

GL stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.42. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

