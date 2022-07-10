Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $208.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.