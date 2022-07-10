Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,020 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 135.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $8,712,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

