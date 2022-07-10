Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $394,965. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

Stewart Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

