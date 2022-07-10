Diligent Investors LLC Invests $216,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:X opened at $17.62 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

