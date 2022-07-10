Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $194.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.56.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

