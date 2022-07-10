Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.44.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

