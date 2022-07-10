Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 2,782 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

