3,806 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,547,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

IWV opened at $224.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

