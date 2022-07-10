Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 78,300 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 242,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $6.55 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.