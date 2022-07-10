Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

