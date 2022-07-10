Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

JEPI opened at $55.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25.

