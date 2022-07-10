Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

