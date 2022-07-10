Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

