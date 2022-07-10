Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,877,000 after purchasing an additional 902,241 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,169,000 after buying an additional 873,805 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,240,000 after buying an additional 614,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,901,000 after buying an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,379,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.16.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.