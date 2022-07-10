Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,450 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

