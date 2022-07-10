Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 654 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $151.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.79. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $143.65 and a one year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

