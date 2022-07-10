Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,607 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,182,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,941,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.