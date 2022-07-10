Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Stock Position Cut by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJUL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $22.75 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72.

