Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,754 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $202.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

