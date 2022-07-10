Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

