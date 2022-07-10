Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

