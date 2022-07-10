Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,490,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 270,164 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $16.65 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

