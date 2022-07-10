Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.67.

RHHBY stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

