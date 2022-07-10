Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,410,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

NYSE THC opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

