Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
SAP stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.37. SAP SE has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $151.48.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($108.33) to €93.00 ($96.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.18.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
