Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SAP stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.37. SAP SE has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($108.33) to €93.00 ($96.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

