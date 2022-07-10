Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 655,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 52,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

