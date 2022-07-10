Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 511,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $3,513,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

