Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.87.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

