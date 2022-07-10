Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fortive stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51.
In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.87.
About Fortive (Get Rating)
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
