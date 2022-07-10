Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Axonics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.19. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

