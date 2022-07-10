Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,252 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

