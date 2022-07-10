Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,138 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,880,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,078,706.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 221,815 shares of company stock worth $3,363,483. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JELD opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
