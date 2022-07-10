Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,301 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $791.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

