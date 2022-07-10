Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in CDW by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in CDW by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CDW by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in CDW by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

CDW stock opened at $161.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

