Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,364 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $158,009,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $80.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

