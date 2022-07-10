Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 144,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 80,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.