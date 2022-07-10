Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $305.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.49 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.40.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,182. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.