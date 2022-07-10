Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 21,978 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,472,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 198,673 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,867,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

UTHR stock opened at $244.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day moving average is $199.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $11,112,860 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.