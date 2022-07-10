Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,993,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $545.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLP. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

