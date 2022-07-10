FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.46%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

